Vibram Soles Give Vans’ Classic Skate Shoes Sole

Vibram, the inventor of the rubber lug sole, has remained one of the most trusted footwear supply brands since 1937, its technology tapped by the likes of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White™, Suicoke, and Prada. Who better to utilize the Italian company’s sturdy slip-proof soles than the legendary skatewear brand Vans?

Since the brands’ first collaboration in 2021, Vans and Vibram have augmented everything from the Authentic skate sneaker to the Sk8-Hi shoe. Now, ahead of winter, we get some fresh new colors and materials to gawk over.

The new colorways of Vans x Vibram include black and dark khaki leather and turquoise and hot pink suede. The materials of the Vibram collab give a new perspective to Vans’ shoes, as even the original all-white and black offerings looked like a mismatched beefy sole bolted onto the classic Authentic sneaker.

Vans x Vibram’s kitschy new look follows the same vein of the Collina Strada collab that dropped earlier this year. Alongside a doodled-on slip-on sneaker and a paint-splattered Sk8-Hi, the centerpieces of the Collina Strada x Vans collection were shiny, monochromatic gold and pink Authentics fitted with a chunky Vibram sole.

The all-over wash of unexpected color transformed the reliable and iconic skate shoe into a statement that leaned into the Oxford-like silhouette by replacing the canvas uppers with leather.

While it’s probably not a good idea to land some skate tricks in Vans’ Vibram-soled shoes, they’re definitely ready for the streets, and these new colors and materials offer even more styling possibilities from street to chic.