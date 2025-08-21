Crocodile Skin Makes Vans' OG Skate Sneaker Into a Downright Dress Shoe

The Vans Era 95 has always been the ultimate “show up and skate” shoe. But a luxe, crocodile leather sneaker? That’s a humble canvas classic pulling a vibe shift.

The work of OTW, Vans’ more premium and experimental diffusion line, this Era 95 shoe swaps twill for glossy croc-embossed leather trimmed with black suede and anchored by a slightly aged midsole.

This sneaker is still a Vans Era at heart, though. You get the padded collar and the grippy waffle outsole that made the model a day-one skate staple but the croc texture makes this an outright looker that almost reaches dressy shoe territory.

We've come to expect this from Vans OTW. The subline is Vans’ more elevated playground, where classic shapes get gallery-grade finishes and a more stylishly adventurous attitude.

The Croc Pack nails that brief by turning a laid-back skatewear icon into a low-key statement piece.

Releasing September 3 via OTW by Vans’ website for $140, this Vans OTW Era 95 is a skate shoe that dresses up without growing up.

