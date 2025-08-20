Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans’ Elite Skate Shoe Enters Stealth Mode

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

The Vans AVE 2.0 sneaker is getting a stealthy charcoal and black makeover. Which, for an already techy-looking sneaker, only makes it look meaner. 

Vans builds the upper from a specialty knit mapped for stretch and support, then overlays suede in the high-wear zones so you don’t blow through the toe in a week. 

Shop Vans AVE 2.0

The AVE 2.0’s TPU heel cage locks the back of your foot when you’re coming off something sketchy.

Underneath, the waffle outsole does the balancing act skaters actually need, providing cushioned landings as well as sticky grip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Aesthetically, this shoe splits the difference between new-school tech and old-school skatewear aesthetics. You can see remnants of the Vans Old Skool sneaker in the jazz stripe branding and shape, but the lightweight materials are considerably more advanced. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Designed in collaboration with the legendary skateboarder Anthony Van Engelen, Vans AVE has been pushing the boundaries of skate footwear for years. The Vans AVE 2.0 remains the brand’s most advanced take. And it’s available now for $120 on Vans’ website.

