Pass~Port's New Vans Slays Fishnets Better Than Most

Lately, there has been an uptake in not-your-normal Vans from the skate shoe label. For its latest collaboration, Vans found someone to match its freak (No Tinashe).

After taking a brick-by-brick design approach with the Sid Pro, Vans and Pass~Port are back at it again with another unexpected shoe collaboration. This time, they've brought their creative magic to the trusty Half Cab and Skate Lampkin models.

Pass~Port's Vans aren't like we remember the classic shoes. The Sydney-founded brand has boldly dressed the sneakers' uppers in striking black fishnets, a design choice that evokes a sense of urban grit and vibrant nightlife.

There's more to love about the Pass~Port x Vans sneakers, and I'm not just talking about the collaboration being swarmed with hearts motifs. More so, slightly fuzzy suede peeks through the hole-y statement overlays, adding another charming texture to the adventurous shoe.

Elsewhere, Pass~Port's Vans supplies creamy leather moments stamped with embossed co-branding and traditional Vans badges.

These Vans may now look like they come alive in the nighttime, but the Pass~Port collaboration still holds much of that Vans DNA. Specifically, expect that Popcush cushioning to deliver a comfy footbed for thine foot. The Half Cab and Skate Lampkin's overall shapes are still in the room with us (their durability and skate personality, too).

Of course, comments have compared the PassPort x Vans sneakers to Patrick Star's fishnet slay in the Spongebob Squarepants movie. Admittedly, PassPort and Mr. Star's slay-age is neck and neck.

Again, Pass~Port's Vans collaboration is the latest pearl to fall on the string of so-called "freaky" Vans, after stunning hybrid creations and 00s-coded giant skate shoes.

But for those with a particularly hankering for fishnet Vans, Pass~Port's Vans Half Cab and Skate Lampkin sneakers are available to purchase on Pass~Port's website. And I'd act fast, as a few sizes have already been grabbed up.

Freaky or not, it seems the fishnet Vans are what some folks never knew they needed until now.