If you weren't able to get your hands on the coveted Chanel-bag-inspired Vans sneaker, Harris Tweed might have you covered. Walk with me, here.

Harris Tweed's latest Vans sneakers wear a luxe woolen upper that's reminiscent of some of Chanel's most sumptuous tweed bags.

Harris Tweed's latest Vans capsule collection even encompasses three Vans Authentic sneakers, each with its own tweed pattern. And if you're really in your sourcing bag, there is def a Chanel bag or coat out there to match. You just have to have faith.

The capsule includes a tan, brown, and black/white colorway, and all of the sneakers are made with Harris Tweed's handwoven Scottish wool so while this isn't an exact Chanel dupe, it isn't a regular Vans sneaker either. That's the Harris Tweed promise.

Harris Tweed and Vans have coupled up a good bit, and each time the duo creates well-woven skate shoes that bring pride to the entire Outer Hebrides of Scotland, where Harris Tweed has been patiently produced for centuries.

But Vans often gets in its tweed bag on its lonesome as well, à la the all-tweed pink premium Old Skool sneaker that looks just like a wool Chanel jacket.

It's not just boys who want Chane'-ne', it's sneaker brands too.

The shoe will be available on the Vans website for $115 this fall, and while it's sure to perform well, it will surely be easier to get your hands on than the Vans' Old Skool 36 "Souvenir," which sold out in mere minutes.

