Palace x Vans Is a Total Trip

Palace's weekly Fall/Winter 2021 drops continue, with drop four ushering in a trip-friendly three-piece collaboration with Vans.

Week on week, Palace has been turning up the heat with its winter product drops, and I can only imagine that bigger wishlists only lead to bigger disappointment when you're five minutes late to the drop and everything has sold out. Last week's release, drop three, set the standard pretty high with the introduction of Palace's take on CORD-TEX.

Following collaborations with Stella Artois, Evisu, and adidas earlier in the year, Vans steps up to the plate for a trippy trio of classic sneakers. For all the fun guys (I know, I know) out there, the timeless Sk8-Hi serves as the canvas for a mushroom-filled remix.

Coming in hot as the second collaboration between the pair, the three-piece offering offers the silhouette in "Black/Blue," "Marshmallow," and "Yellow," each of which features a playful Palace shroom typography graphic around the midfoot and heel.

Although the Vans collaboration is sure to be the main draw of the season's fourth drop, there's also plenty of winter-ready apparel and accessories on offer.

PALACE

If you're still lagging on some new outerwear to battle the colder months head-on, the release will provide padded bomber jackets with embroidered branding at the rear, in several colors, as well as a tech fabric zip-up. The latter will come complete with a matching pair of sweatpants in a trio of colors.

PALACE

If you missed out on last week's GORE-TEX offering, a set of beanies tooled with the rain protection are on offer, as well as some standard P logo options.

PALACE

As is standard, you'll be able to shop the Vans x Palace Sk8-His, alongside the full drop four offering this Friday at Palace's global storefronts and online.