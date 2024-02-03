Sign up to never miss a drop
Marc Jacobs' Got Timberland Werk Boots

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Just when you thought Marc Jacob's towering Kiki boots couldn't get better, the eponymous label presents us with its Kiki "Timbs."

Marc Jacobs debuted its new Kiki boots during its Spring 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, where doll-like models walked under blown-up tables and chairs while wearing equally playful clothes.

But even amidst the valley of cotton candy hair and Barbie-level wears, the super platform boot was hard to ignore.

Like Timberland's iconic 6-inch boots, Marc Jacobs' latest Kiki boots sees that familiar tan wheat color dress a smooth suede upper. They're even complete with the Timberland work boot's traditional brown and yellow shoes.

Then way way way down below, Marc Jacobs' Kiki boots feature a similar brown rubber outsole with a distinct mold for gripping the pavement (or wherever you take these bad boys).

Right now, it's unknown if Marc Jacobs and Timberland officially collaborated for this Kiki work boot. Or should I say "werk" boot? Nonetheless, it's another instance of the Timberland legacy shining during fashion week.

In January 2023, Paris adored Timberlands boots during its men's fashion presentations, resulting in viral collaborations like Pharrell's LV collab. Wales Bonner also sent some shimmery Timbs down the runway.

Although not a part of fashion week, new glossy Veneda Carter x Timberland boots surfaced around the same time, teasing the return of the stylist's slick Timbs.

Heeled Timberland boots have been around for quite some time now, blessing the streets with raised Timbs for the ladies in the 90s and early 2000s. Carter brought back that feel with her excellent lace-up spin in 2022.

It's not like there weren't other cool Marc Jacobs Spring 2024 heels to drool over (there were plenty). But Kiki-fication of the work boot has fans ready to drop their coins on a pair.

"Down bad for these," an X (Twitter) user wrote. I get it.

