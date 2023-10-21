Versace's Boots Look Foampositely Familiar

Leave it Versace to make a Foamposite-level formal shoe.

Debuted in its Fall/Winter 2023 runway presentation, Versace's $1,205 Solare boots arrive in tonal black and black/silver colorways, finished with foam-iliar details reminiscent of Nike's Air Foamposite One sneakers.

See, Versace boots have a shiny, rippled 3D design similar to the chunky Nike shoe's distinct upper. It's almost like a formal boot-ification of the Foamposite — so much that a Twitter user dubbed them the "Brunchposites."

But these aren't Swoosh-associated — it's all Versace, baby. But if you are looking for the "Brunchposites," they're now available at Versace, SSENSE, and other retailers.

It's no secret that Versace has a way with the extra, or maximalist designs if we're speaking in fashion terms here. Donatella Versace even called herself a "maximalist" during a FRONTPAGE interview with Highsnobiety.

"Minimalists have minimal ideas. I think they go together," Versace said. "If you are minimalist, you have minimal ideas in your brain, so I'm maximalist." Touché.

No one quite does it like Versace, honestly. The house does bold (and then some) best, hence its timelessness and enjoyable shows over the years filled with sparkly Medusa head tumblers and viral platform heels for the IRL Barbies.

With the brand's ostentatious ways in mind, "Foamposite" boots sound about right for Versace.

Nike's Foamposites thrived in the wild, including school halls, during the 2010s, presenting us with unforgettable takes like the Galaxy pairs (which are rumored to return) and even a Supreme collab, which looked very Versace-y, by the way.

COMME des GARÇONS already dropped some zen garden-inspired Foamposites, but Nike fans seem to want more Foamposites, especially as the Swoosh continues to dip into its archives.

My thoughts? I vote for an actual Versace x Nike pair.