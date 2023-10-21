Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Versace's Boots Look Foampositely Familiar

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Leave it Versace to make a Foamposite-level formal shoe.

Debuted in its Fall/Winter 2023 runway presentation, Versace's $1,205 Solare boots arrive in tonal black and black/silver colorways, finished with foam-iliar details reminiscent of Nike's Air Foamposite One sneakers.

See, Versace boots have a shiny, rippled 3D design similar to the chunky Nike shoe's distinct upper. It's almost like a formal boot-ification of the Foamposite — so much that a Twitter user dubbed them the "Brunchposites."

But these aren't Swoosh-associated — it's all Versace, baby. But if you are looking for the "Brunchposites," they're now available at Versace, SSENSE, and other retailers.

It's no secret that Versace has a way with the extra, or maximalist designs if we're speaking in fashion terms here. Donatella Versace even called herself a "maximalist" during a FRONTPAGE interview with Highsnobiety.

"Minimalists have minimal ideas. I think they go together," Versace said. "If you are minimalist, you have minimal ideas in your brain, so I'm maximalist." Touché.

No one quite does it like Versace, honestly. The house does bold (and then some) best, hence its timelessness and enjoyable shows over the years filled with sparkly Medusa head tumblers and viral platform heels for the IRL Barbies.

With the brand's ostentatious ways in mind, "Foamposite" boots sound about right for Versace.

Nike's Foamposites thrived in the wild, including school halls, during the 2010s, presenting us with unforgettable takes like the Galaxy pairs (which are rumored to return) and even a Supreme collab, which looked very Versace-y, by the way.

COMME des GARÇONS already dropped some zen garden-inspired Foamposites, but Nike fans seem to want more Foamposites, especially as the Swoosh continues to dip into its archives.

My thoughts? I vote for an actual Versace x Nike pair.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Blend Inlaid Knit Cr
Highsnobiety HS05
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Loose Fit Jeans
Acne Studios
$480
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Bag New Colorways of The Notorious B.I.G.'s Favorite Versace Sunglasses
    • Style
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Hiking Boots Deliver a Lesson In Functional Aesthetics
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For SS24, Rick Owens Made His Own Medical Boots
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Margiela's Boots Are Made For Wading (& That's Just What They'll Do)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • samuel ross hublot collab 2023
    Samuel Ross & Hublot Return With a Bang (Big Bang Tourbillon, That Is)
    • Watches
  • two models wear clothes from advisory board crystals
    No, Supreme Is Not Hiring Two New Creative Directors
    • Style
  • nike dunk low dusty cactus 2023
    These Scaly Dunks Are Ready for the Year of the Dragon
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 12 cherry
    The Cherry 12s Are Back & Sweet As Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Puma x Pleasures
    PUMA and Pleasures Have Your Fall Uniform on Lock
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • heaven by marc jacobs dr martens velvet collab
    Heaven by Marc Jacobs & Dr. Martens' Velvet Collab Is a Grungy Hit
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023