Vivienne Westwood Made Your Dad’s BBQ Sandals Look Punk

Brand: Vivienne Westwood

Model: Romper Sandal in black and white

Release Date: April 15 for Japan, available now elsewhere

Price: $450

Buy: Vivienne Westwood's online store

Editor’s Notes: Did Vivienne Westwood just make a punk dad sandal? It looks that way, and honestly, I'm not mad about it.

After bringing some stylish chaos to Levi's 501 denim, Vivienne Westwood decks out its Romper Sandal with Velcro straps and a chunky platformed look, taking pointers from your dad's summer BBQ drip.

Part of Westwood's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the Romper Sandal appears with a caged design featuring a Velcro-strapped overlay and a set of laces underneath, complete with a Vivienne Westwood-branded tongue.

Laces on a sandal? Vivienne Westwood didn't just make an edgy platform sandal; the brand married your favorite running sneakers and sandals and delivered their kid: the Romper Sandal.

It's also important to note that a romper offers a twofer special by combining top and shorts as one garment.

Ah, now the Romper sandals' name isn't so head-scratching anymore. Like the romper, it references the aesthetics of two separate pieces: chunky kicks and strappy sandals (I see what you did there, Westwood).

On the back of the Romper Sandal, a recycled patch lets you know this shoe was crafted in line with Westwood's environmental ethos, with bamboo and apple leather on the upper and 20% recycled materials informing the EVA midsole.

Westwood's latest sandal also confirms the brand's got a thing for caged details, especially regarding footwear, with past collaborative shoes like the ASICS GEL-Kayano 26 and GEL-Mai boasting confined-style design elements.

Despite its design, Vivienne Westwood's Romper Sandal is designed to be uncaged in this summer, whether you're twinning with your dad or not.