Everyone From Basquiat to Leatherface Is in Wacko Maria SS22

Every time I review a Wacko Maria collection, I think of that one Jonah Hill gif about references. See, Wacko Maria's actual apparel designs are pretty simple (which is fine) but the Japanese label specializes in zhushing them up with vivid prints, patterns, and pop culture nods.

Well, guess what?! Wacko Maria Spring/Summer 2022 does exactly that, with graphics drawn from Basquiat, Chet Baker, Cheech & Chong, Bob Dylan, Japanese reggae group Mighty Crown, and, uh, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. A little jazz trumpet here, a little Leatherface there.

The thematic imagery is splashed across Wacko Maria's signature camp collar shirts, cut with short sleeves appropriate for the summer months, sweaters, T-shirts, and occasionally some shorts, so you can step out in a full Mighty Crown set if you so desire.

Nothing groundbreaking here but who looks to Wacko Maria for innovation? The label's following keeps up with its designs because they're all reliably wearable, grounded by practical silhouettes and approachable cuts.

The wildest stuff in the SS22 line — tiger-striped coats, fleece cheetah-printed gowns — all still fit into Wacko Maria's retired yakuza member vibe, blended with a little LA chicano and '50s greaser flair.

So, really, these seasonal lookbooks are better viewed as teasers of collaborations to come — Dickies and Nanga included — and a demonstration of the Wacko Maria team's appreciable taste.

SS22 is certainly no weaker than Wacko Maria's similarly referential Fall/Winter 2021 offering, which was abetted by one-off drops with Hannibal and Converse.

Likewise, expect Spring/Summer 2022 to deliver a nice selection of infrequent collabs and exclusives throughout the season.