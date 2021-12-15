Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

nonnative & Wacko Maria Work Magic on the Converse All Star 100

Written by Sam Cole
Converse
1 / 5

Brand: nonnative x Wacko Maria x Converse

Model: All Star 100

Release Date: December 18

Price: ¥19,800 (approx. $174)

Buy: Online at Wacko Maria (Japan exclusive) and Coverchord (shops internationally)

Editor's Notes: Three's a crowd – the saying usually applies aptly to three-ways collaborations, thanks to a lack of distinct direction, a result of too many cooks in the kitchen.

There are, of course, occasions where three brands manage to blend symbiotically to create meaningful products. Some great examples of successful triple threats include BAPE x Undefeated x adidas Consortium, Lance Mountain x Nike SB x Air Jordan 1, and Diamond Supply Co. x Ronnie Fieg x ASICS.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Over the years, Converse has played canvas to countless collaborations. including memorable efforts alongside Rick Owens, Feng Chen Wang, and Footpatrol's two-tone rendition of the Chuck Taylor Hi.

For its latest collaborative release, the brand demonstrates, effortlessly, how to successfully craft a three-way team-up.

Bringing Japanese streetwear staples nonnative and Wacko Maria into the fold, the partnership frames the All Star 100 Hi in a new utilitarian aesthetic, achieved by utilizing a removable zipper tongue and slightly thicker-than-usual rope laces.

Both colorways – black and white – feature a textured dyed canvas that gives off a vintage military feel, which feels unique from the standardized version of the silhouette.

An additional, subtle yet bold detail comes in the form of Wacko Maria's instantly recognizable, staple leopard print pattern on the inside of the lace portion, providing an additional stylistic flair to the otherwise dialed-back construction.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Converse x Kim JonesChuck 70 Utility Wave Black/Egret
$165.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Converse x Space JamChuck Taylor 70 Multi
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Converse x Space JamPro Leather White
$105.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
ConverseDRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 Black
$180.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
John Elliott x ConverseSkid Grip OX
$150
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • Artisans Delicately Embroidered These Handmade Converse
  • When a Classic Chuck Taylor Becomes a Chunky Trek Shoe
  • This Is What It Looks Like When One Converse Eats Another
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • The NBA Finals Belong to the Outsiders
  • Notice Anything Flat-Out Different About adidas' Gazelle?
  • Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs
  • A Scandinavian Label Is Behind Umbro's Chicest Soccer Collab Yet
  • The Leather-Wrapped Return of a Prada Shoe 20 Years Ahead of Its Time (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now