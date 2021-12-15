nonnative & Wacko Maria Work Magic on the Converse All Star 100

Brand: nonnative x Wacko Maria x Converse

Model: All Star 100

Release Date: December 18

Price: ¥19,800 (approx. $174)

Buy: Online at Wacko Maria (Japan exclusive) and Coverchord (shops internationally)

Editor's Notes: Three's a crowd – the saying usually applies aptly to three-ways collaborations, thanks to a lack of distinct direction, a result of too many cooks in the kitchen.

There are, of course, occasions where three brands manage to blend symbiotically to create meaningful products. Some great examples of successful triple threats include BAPE x Undefeated x adidas Consortium, Lance Mountain x Nike SB x Air Jordan 1, and Diamond Supply Co. x Ronnie Fieg x ASICS.

Over the years, Converse has played canvas to countless collaborations. including memorable efforts alongside Rick Owens, Feng Chen Wang, and Footpatrol's two-tone rendition of the Chuck Taylor Hi.

For its latest collaborative release, the brand demonstrates, effortlessly, how to successfully craft a three-way team-up.

Bringing Japanese streetwear staples nonnative and Wacko Maria into the fold, the partnership frames the All Star 100 Hi in a new utilitarian aesthetic, achieved by utilizing a removable zipper tongue and slightly thicker-than-usual rope laces.

Both colorways – black and white – feature a textured dyed canvas that gives off a vintage military feel, which feels unique from the standardized version of the silhouette.

An additional, subtle yet bold detail comes in the form of Wacko Maria's instantly recognizable, staple leopard print pattern on the inside of the lace portion, providing an additional stylistic flair to the otherwise dialed-back construction.

