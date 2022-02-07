Wax On, Wax Off, Wax London Spring/Summer 2022

Nothing quite says dressing for the seasonal transitional like a trusty overshirt, and Wax London's first drop of Spring/Summer 2022 has plenty to choose from.

As the colder days and nights of winter start bleeding into the light warmth of spring, layers are stripped down, fabrication choices become lighter, and overshirts once again become a cornerstone of our 'fit rotations.

There's plenty of reason that the silhouette remains such a successful and desirable piece – they're light, smart dressed up and effortlessly casual dressed down. Stone Island's seasonal slate has become such a popular category that it has a dedicated page on its online store. Similarly, Wax's Whiting overshirts are nothing short of iconic.

As is traditional for its seasonal collections, Wax London's Whiting overshirt is, once again, treated with special attention for Spring/Summer 2022, offered in the form of new colorways that expand the already extensive lineup.

Unchanged, and rightly so, the product remains sustainably crafted from woven recycled cotton, with updated mixed plaid pallettes.

Though a brand staple, the Whiting isn't where SS22 begins and ends. Additional pieces include lightweight knitted v-neck sweaters with relaxed drop shoulders and contrast piping, easy-wearing rugby shirts, and relaxed fit cord and cotton trousers in earthy greens, pinks, and sandy beiges.

SS22's first drop also introduces a first for the brand – soft tailoring made up of a pair of linen straight-cut pants with a matching jacket.

There's plenty to choose from in Wax London's Spring/Summer 2022 collection's first drop, so eyes up; the delivery touches down online from February 8.