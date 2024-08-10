WILLY CHAVARRIA’s Luxury Underwear Is Dirty (Literally)

WILLY CHAVARRIA’s newly launched, luxury underwear line provides exactly what it says on the tin. The intimate apparel line is titled DIRTY WILLY UNDERWEAR and its first drop consists exclusively of underwear made to look filthy dirty (shocker!).

Meticulously added to boxer briefs and tank tops by hand, the clothes feature highly realistic imitation sweat and pee stains as well as being ridden with holes.

You know when you’ve worn your favorite, most comfortable pair of briefs to death? And the fabric starts to get so thin it's barely there anymore? Well, that’s how WILLY CHAVARIA’s underwear is made to look.

1 / 5 WILLY CHAVARRIA

And these worn-out-looking undergarments don’t come cheap. Made in Peru using fine Pima cotton yarn and finished in New York by hand, the retail price is $300 for a destroyed brief and $350 for boxer briefs.

1 / 4 WILLY CHAVARRIA

All the pieces are inspired by the erotic notions of queer fetish culture and, as such, will not only be available to buy from the brand’s website and fashion boutiques but also from sex shops.

"The underwear experience is our most intimate moment when dressing and undressing. We want to feel sexy for ourselves and others," says Willy Chavarria about the launch. "WILLY underwear is boldly sensual. And this is just the beginning.” The designer has a vast background in creating underwear thanks to previous stints at Joe Boxer, Calvin Klein, and American Eagle Outfitters.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

WILLY CHAVARRIA, winner of the CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year award in 2023, is not the only brand making designer clothing with kink-inspired pee stains. Earlier this year, British designer JORDANLUCA went viral for its $600 pee-stained jeans which got publications as disparate as TMZ and Vogue Business all talking.

First, we had pee stained jeans. Now, we have pee (and sweat) stained underwear. What’s next?