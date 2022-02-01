Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This New adidas x Ivy Park Collection Will Leave You Dangerously in Love

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Brand: adidas x Ivy Park 

Release Date: February 9 on adidas' website and February 10 at select retailers

Price: $30 to $300

Buy: adidas' website

Editor’s Notes:

Beyoncé is back at it, but sorry, it’s not new music. The multihyphenate is dropping a new adidas x Ivy Park collection inspired by love, perfectly timed as we approach Valentine’s Day.

In supreme Beyoncé fashion, Ivy Park’s Instagram gave away a subtly obvious hint surrounding the new collection with a single post: a throbbing “Ivy Park” heart video followed by the caption "#IVYHEART."

Following the teaser post, the campaign presented itself with a “whole lotta red” as the color is of course closely associated with love in Western cultures.

Across the globe, the color carries a universal undertone of optimism and sentiment, making it the perfect hue to lead this intimate collection.

The partnership also introduces us to the new diverse faces of the IVY HEART campaign, including supermodel and actress Shu Pei, male supermodel Tyson Beckford, actress-model Karrueche Tran, musician Troye Sivan, comedian and designer Naomi Watanabe, and even Beyoncé’s current stylist, KJ Moody.

Now, say te amo to the actual adidas x Ivy Park collection itself.

The 40-piece collection includes sport-meets-street apparel and accessories dripped out in a daring color palette of reds and pinks. Sexy snakeskin, playful heart prints, shimmering sequins, and tempting latex make for other enticing details.

Heart eyes go out to the Velour Dress, Faux Latex Puffer Jacket, and Heart-Lip Belt Bag, which pose as a few of the collection's impressive pieces.

Sneakerheads will be happy to know the IVY HEART collection will also roll out five footwear styles, including a new spin on the timeless Stan Smith and the debut of a mule-inspired IVP Superstar Plim.

The duo’s Savage, slide sandal, and Ultraboost models will steal hearts once more in new colorways of Cheeks, Lipstick Smudge, and Candy Paint, respectively.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
