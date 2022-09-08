You Can't Beat a Pair of Wood Wood Reebok Classics

Brand: Wood Wood x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather

Release Date: September 15

Price: TBC

Buy: W.W. Life Stores and online at Wood Wood

Editor's Notes: We can only hope to have birthday celebrations quite as spectacular as Wood Wood's. As the Danish brand enters the tail end of its 20th year in action, fireworks continue to fly against the backdrop of an exciting schedule of drops, which so far has included the release of its FW22 collection, alongside collaborations on the adidas Forum and now Reebok's flagship Classic Leather.

UK heads will undoubtedly be more than familiar with the Reebok Classic Leather. A true subcultural icon, Classics have been adored by the British working class, particularly in the North, as well as receiving shoutouts from the likes of Skepta as a true icon of British style.

From raves and festivals to city streets and beyond, you can't really beat a pair of these sneakers – the clue is in the name; they're a classic.

Dropping in as the foundation for WOOD WOOD's latest collaborative effort, the silhouette suits its Danish design sensibilities perfectly. With such a sneaker, there's no need to touch it with flair and frill; no, instead, keep it simple, with subtle updates that maintain the shoe's integrity.

That's precisely what WOOD WOOD has achieved with this drop, which celebrates its Life stores.

WOOD WOOD

As Brian SS Jensen, WOOD WOOD's co-founder explains: “I envisioned this shoe as the type of sneaker to do life in. We all get preoccupied in life’s menial tasks, so I wanted to create a shoe that would work for all occasions – whether that be out walking my dog or heading to the store to go grocery shopping. I feel like Reebok has been instrumental in creating versatile silhouettes that have a timeless feel, so I think our customers will appreciate a shoe that has a sense of longevity and a pared-back aesthetic, making it suitable for almost any activity.”

Effortlessly crafted, the silhouette features a premium leather upper and off-white fleece-lined insole complete with contrasting gum sole and subtle WOOD WOOD Life branding.

