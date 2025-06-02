Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Ultra-Classic Basketball Sneaker Can Shred Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB strikes again, making yet another iconic Nike model into a skate shoe. For the latest collaboration, Nike's skateboarding imprint will supposedly take the Air Max2 CB 94 Low for a spin.

The Nike Air Max CB 94 Low was a basketball shoe in its past life, specifically the signature model of former NBA player and current television analyst Charles Barkley, hence the "CB."

Nike has consistently shown love to the low-top Air Max model over the years. Back in May, the sportswear label revived its "Black Purple" colorway, one of the sneaker's most classic schemes.

Soon, though, Barkley's timeless sneaker will embark on its skate era, thanks to Nike SB.

There aren't many details on the rumored Nike SB collaboration, not even a taste of the actual shoe yet. However, according to sneaker leakers, the Nike SB shoe will come in a "White/Varsity Red/Gum Light Brown" colorway.

Based on Nike SB's previous collabs, chunked-up details are expected for the Air Max CB 94s. It's also safe to assume the "gum brown" in the name translates to gum soles, which are commonly used on skate shoes (they've landed on other Nike SB remixes).

It'll be a little while until the shoes get here. The Nike SB x Air Max CB 94 Low sneakers are anticipated to drop during the spring 2026 season at Nike.

In the meantime, Nike SB has a few tricks up its sleeves to keep us entertained during the wait. Earlier this year, the brand dropped another Air Jordan 4 sneaker in a new, clean "Navy" colorway.

And the fall season promises a drop-off of skate-able Air Max 95s from the Swoosh line.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
