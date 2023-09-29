Sign up to never miss a drop
In Paris, Wooyoungmi Plants a Flag(ship Store) For South Korea

in StyleWords By Tora Northman
Highsnobiety

South Korean menswear label Wooyoungmi has been around since 2002, and after 20 years, it has now opened a flagship store in Paris’ luxury Saint-Honoré area. 

Known for its striking tailoring, as well as its sleek and modern aesthetics, the new space features a minimal display of apparel and accessories ranging from jewelry to logo caps.

Everything is presented in a way that makes each piece stand out, yet perfectly blend in with the rest of the collection. 

 Not only is the store visually striking, it is also perfect for content – especially the ear.

Yes, you read that right. In the middle of the store sits a large ear-shaped sculpture in Wooyoungmi’s signature red, and it captures the attention of anyone walking by.

Conceptually, Wooyoungmi explains that the ear symbolizes “desire and ability to listen,” as well as South Korea listening to the pulse of the world. 

Highsnobiety

Not only is the store a big deal for Wooyoungmi and its founder Madame Woo, it is also a huge win for the South Korean fashion industry. The brand was the first to enter Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and now, Wooyoungmi is the first South Korean designer to have a brick-and-mortar location within Saint-Honoré. 

Situated on Rue Saint Claude, you won’t miss it.

