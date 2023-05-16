sacai & Nike Are About To Get Further Intertwined

There may have been no signs of new Nike shoes at sacai's Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear presentation (which isn't all that surprising as creative director Chitose Abe typically saves the sneaker teasers for the men's presentations). But the two indeed have another collaborative shoe in the works.

Following the debut of the Footscape sneakers coming for Fall/Winter 2023, first looks at sacai and Nike's forthcoming Waffle shoe featuring a woven upper — another one for the wove

So far, two colorways have come to light: one white with hints of grey and the other a multicolor option (as worn by LeBron James). And yes, both pairs boast an intertwined concept up top, consisting of varying materials like leather and mesh.

It's kind of interesting that sacai went with the woven style for the Waffle rather than its upcoming Footscape shoes, whose traditional upper boasts a weaving design.

Then again, we're talking about sacai here — the brand that often shakes up classic Nike models (for example: putting an Air Unit not only on the Cortez but incorporating the detail near the toe instead of the heel of the shoe).

Early looks at sacai and Nike's Waffle also reveal that familiar platform base as seen on the duo's VaporWaffle collab. Fans can also count on sacai's signature doubling details like the twinning tongue and ribbon-slash-classic shoe laces.

As more imagery of sacai and Nike's new Waffle Woven continues to surface, let's hope solid release details will follow. Nonetheless, it's safe to say 2023 will be another good year for sacai x Nike fans.

