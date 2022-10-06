Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Here's How You Could Design Your Own Luxury Watch

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Ever wanted to have your say on one of the greatest horological innovations of all time? Well, you’re in luck.

Wristcheck and Audemars Piguet are offering watch fanatics the chance to take a spin at designing their own Royal Oak, with its latest competition.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Celebrating the watch’s 50th anniversary, “YOUR TAKE ON THE ROYAL OAK” – as it’s titled – will see three winners have their say on the iconic wrist piece, be that switching the colors, the materials, or even both.

Those entering will submit their design via the Wristcheck website, with the winners set to be chosen by François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet, and Austen Chu, founder & CEO of Wristcheck.

Those lucky enough to be chosen will be swooped away on business class flights to Le Brassus, Switzerland, to complete their respective design, and enjoy a swanky two-night all-inclusive stay at a plush hotel.

Throughout the Royal Oak’s fifty-year existence, the brand has continually enriched the collection with some of the greatest horological innovations of all time, and is now ready to celebrate its legacy by letting three plucky winners have their say.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“In 2020, I had the absolute honor of collaborating with Audemars Piguet for the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar China Limited Edition – the first ever Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in full titanium,” said Chu.

“I’m very excited that Audemars Piguet has now challenged Wristcheck to host this global design competition. It’s every watch enthusiast’s dream to design a watch in their own way.”

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Noon GoonsGo Leopard Denim Pant Brown
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonX-Mission 4 Black/Ebony/Gum
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkSkyline Tee Tinto Capo Cream
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hermès Now Makes Headphones — $15,000 Leather Headphones
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • Audemars Piguet Knows That Watchmaking & Music Are Deeply Connected
  • For Its 150th Anniversary, Hip-Hop's Favorite AP Is Evolving
  • Players at the Australian Open Are Serving More Ways Than One
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now