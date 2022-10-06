Here's How You Could Design Your Own Luxury Watch

Ever wanted to have your say on one of the greatest horological innovations of all time? Well, you’re in luck.

Wristcheck and Audemars Piguet are offering watch fanatics the chance to take a spin at designing their own Royal Oak, with its latest competition.

Wristcheck

Celebrating the watch’s 50th anniversary, “YOUR TAKE ON THE ROYAL OAK” – as it’s titled – will see three winners have their say on the iconic wrist piece, be that switching the colors, the materials, or even both.

Those entering will submit their design via the Wristcheck website, with the winners set to be chosen by François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet, and Austen Chu, founder & CEO of Wristcheck.

Wristcheck

Those lucky enough to be chosen will be swooped away on business class flights to Le Brassus, Switzerland, to complete their respective design, and enjoy a swanky two-night all-inclusive stay at a plush hotel.

Throughout the Royal Oak’s fifty-year existence, the brand has continually enriched the collection with some of the greatest horological innovations of all time, and is now ready to celebrate its legacy by letting three plucky winners have their say.

Wristcheck

“In 2020, I had the absolute honor of collaborating with Audemars Piguet for the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar China Limited Edition – the first ever Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in full titanium,” said Chu.

“I’m very excited that Audemars Piguet has now challenged Wristcheck to host this global design competition. It’s every watch enthusiast’s dream to design a watch in their own way.”