Highsnobiety
Praise YEEZUS, the YEEZY BOOST 350 "Turtledove" Is Restocking

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Oh, ye of little faith, YEEZUS hasn't forgotten you. According to sneaker leak insiders, one of the most coveted YEEZY sneakers is finally returning for a surprise drop.

Maybe it's aligning with Easter (insert something here about Jesus being resurrected) or maybe it's just a happy accident for YEEZY addicts but, if rumors are to be believed, the YEEZY BOOST 350 "Turtledove" is getting a rare restock.

Perhaps one of the most coveted OG YEEZYs, the "Turtledove" was one of the 350's early colorways, first launched way back in June 2015.

It's fair to assume that this exact model is the one that's inextricably intertwined with fans' love of Kanye's footwear line.

Before all the different versions and models, the 350 V1 was a simple shoe free of "SPLY" text on the woven upper, lenticular threading, or multicolored makeups.

By comparison, it almost looks charmingly prehistoric. Crazy to think that the YEEZY brand as we know it is just over seven years old now — YEEZY BOOST 750 restock when?

It's rare that YEEZY would bring back its OG models, though it already did revive the classic BOOST 700 "Wave Runner" early this month.

And these "retro" colorways are as desirable — if not more — than the new models. Brand new pairs will run you over $1k on StockX nowadays.

According to several YEEZY leak experts including YEEZY MAFIA, the 350 "Turtledove" is slated to return in 2022. Not even a crazy Kanye rant can stop it now, assuming the drop is legit.

More specific estimations point to April though adidas hasn't officially confirmed anything. Still, these leakers are usually pretty accurate about this kinda stuff.

"These been faked so much that even the real yeezys look like aliexpress shoes," one commenter pointed out on Instagram, which isn't incorrect — the Turtledoves are still a popular subject among bootleggers.

For now, all eyes on the the YEEZY SUPPLY website as we wait for the 350 Turtledoves to return (or not).

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
