YEEZY GAP's Basics Collection Is Pretty Tight — Literally

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's basics are kind of tight. And I'm not saying tight as in slang for "cool."

No, this drop is literally skin-tight.

On August 12, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga issued its Second Skin collection of body-hugging tanks and long sleeves, fitted enough to nearly see the wearer's heart beating.

Okay, that's probably a bit dramatic. But, YEEZY GAP's Second Skin tops cling real close to the body, thanks to their elastic polyester and spandex blend, which allows for an ultra-snug fit.

YEEZY GAP's Second Skin tank tops are reminiscent of Ye's muscle tanks and boots moments.

There ain't much to the YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Skin collection, considering Ye and GAP's democratic design language.

Available in black or grey-esque dark green, the latest YEEZY GAP basics bare only a tiny bit of GAP branding. The tanks and long sleeves even obscure an extra minimalist treat in the form of a subtle pocket inside the chest.

YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga also threw a loose-fitting tank in the mix for those Ye heads uninterested in channeling their faves' action figure phase.

In February, we got first glimpses at YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga, including the Second Skin pieces worn by models resembling locked game character skin.

During the three-way partnership's second phase in May, YEEZY GAP leakers provided the best look yet at the YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga dermis-adjacent tops.

Fast forward to August 10, nearly every major figure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna to Steve Lacy is flexing YEEZY sunglasses and unreleased YEEZY GAP gear like the Second Skin tanks.

Now, Ye and Demna get closer to fans than ever before is here, with the Second Skin collection currently up for grabs on YEEZY GAP's web store.

Let's just pray this doesn't spawn another flash mob of YEs, this time in macho man tanks and chunky stompers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
