'Tis the end of an era, as Netflix's You will bid us farewell with the next season.

In an Instagram announcement on March 24, Netflix announced that the hit thriller series had been renewed for its fifth and final season. The caption? "Goodbye...YOU" (a play on Joe's famed stalker catchphrase).

According to Netflix's teaser, fans can expect You season five as early as 2024. It's certainly a quick turnaround compared to seasons three and four, which took roughly two years each to make, thanks to the global pandemic.

You was initially a Lifetime series, flopping with the network after the first season. Netflix then swooped in with its cape to pick up the series, which is now one of the streaming platform's biggest shows.

You's fourth season debuted on February 9, taking fans on another journey with Joe Goldberg, now a London professor with a new name.

I'll admit the first five episode were a bit of a snooze fest, but the second-half delivered a huge plot twist that woke me up. Spoiler alert: Joe's still a killer, only this time he's blacking out during his murders and blaming them on figments of his imagination.

In the finale, we see a shaven Joe back in New York with his new partner Kate, who inherited her father's wealthy fortune (after Joe offs him, of course).

It's a full circle moment and the perfect setup for the final season, honestly, taking fans back to where everything started (remember Becks, Peach, and Candace, all in the Big Apple?).

In what Netflix calls "Joe's final chapter," there are already talks about Joe's fate. Will the famed stalker see a cliché judgment day in the form of a dramatic death? Will Joe get away forever? Or will the grande finale leave us hanging with all our current questions?

Who knows? But it will be interesting to see how the forthcoming season pans out, considering the departure of Sera Gamble — who co-developed, executive produced, and wrote for the show's first four seasons.

Instead, You season five will see executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo take over the reins of what I pray will be a memorable ending.