Stone Island Made the Water Bottle You Didn't Know You Needed

Stone Island's meticulous research and experimentation now come with a reminder to drink more water and do so in style, thanks to the 24Bottles x Stone Island Clima Bottle.

Health is wealth, and hydration is and always will be the name of the game. The pièce de résistance of personal health and environmental consciousness in 2022 is ditching plastics and getting kitted out with a reusable water bottle – specifically one in metal.

While there are plenty of fashion-branded bottles on the market, most don't tend to offer anything especially exciting. That was until the Italian sportswear scientists at Stone Island linked up with 24Bottles to put its technical twist on hydration.

Thermosensitive materials are a mainstay of SI's collections, creating some of the most recognizable pieces of outerwear within its extensive archive. An example of that is the latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which includes an orange heat-reactive jacket that closely matches its latest orange bottle.

The second colorway that the brand has released for SS22 turns from a dark to a light blue according to its temperature, as can be seen through the video above.

Color-changing bases triggered by heat are nothing new – we've seen it applied to several Nike sneakers in the past, yet it never fails to get you excited with its magic.

Alongside the reactive bottle, a black version with an accompanying Nylon Metal flask bag has also been created, ensuring you have no excuse for not hitting your water intake goals on the fly.

You can get your hands on the 24Bottles x Stone Island Clima Bottle via the Highsnobiety Shop.