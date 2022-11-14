A-COLD-WALL & ROA Gear For Your Inner Mountaineer

The skies are grey, the air crisp, and the ground moist; perfect weather for a hike, then. Waterproof shell jacket at the ready, all you need is the right pair of boots, and that's precisely what the second dose of A-COLD-WALL x ROA Hiking has to offer – footwear that gets the job done.

Stepping off the streets and onto a mountainside with total finesse is no small feat, and yet, A-COLD-WALL has managed it twice. While the needs of a hike far surpass those when we're closer to the ground than the sky, Samuel Ross' ACW has continually demonstrated its ability to interpret new spaces using its unmistakable street design language without sacrificing the integrity of its collaborative partners.

From Dr. Martens to Converse and Nike, it's safe to say that footwear collaborations have become a successful part of the brand offering; perhaps, it's even mastered them.

While some may consider the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 (which is undergoing a comeback) to be the peak of Samuel Ross' footwear collaborations, none have quite demonstrated his ability to seamlessly align with alternate design philosophies than his ROA team-ups.

ROA is, of course, heavy on style, but before anything, its boots have been crafted to a high level of function, making them just as aesthetically pleasing as they are high performing.

With the helping hand of ACW, its signature boot styles, the Andreas and Minaar, have been reinterpreted with flair demanding attention. The same silhouettes were chosen for the pair's previous collaborative efforts, both now feature graphic-heavy, industrial palettes of purple, white, grey, and black, resulting in a statement finish.

Both pairs of boots from the FW22 A-COLD-WALL x ROA Hiking collection are available to shop online now.