A Kind of Guise SS24 Is a Tapestry of Albanian Beach Vibes

Albania, the republic located in Southeast Europe, is the home of many a popular global export like Tavë kosi, the succulent lamb and rice dish, Dua Lipa, the singer-turned-designer, and IRL actual Mother Teresa.

Now though, thanks to A Kind of Guise, the Balkan country can also now consider itself a source of sartorial inspiration, that’s after the German menswear label revealed its new collection for Spring/Summer 2024 that draws inspiration from the sun-soaked landscapes of the Albanian Riviera.

Titled “Almafi” (which isn’t a typo), A Kind of Guise’s new collection captures the essence of a classic summer holiday, in particular those moments where time slows down, as you watch the glimmering turquoise sea, feel the warmth of the sun on your skin, and the sand beneath your feet.

1 / 18 A Kind of Guise

This collection, which lands on February 1 via the A Kind of Guise webstore, vividly translates the spirit of Albanian summers into a tapestry of beach vibes and sun-kissed feelings.

Highlights include the Branimir Blouson made from a super soft cotton linen, the Gusto Shirt, which arrives embellished with a blossom trim embroidery inspired by Albanian folklore, and an all new Valon Vegan Leather Jacket made of an leather alternative material based on biomass and vegetable raw materials.

Although summer might feel like a million miles away as you read this text in the midst of winter bleakness, A Kind of Guise’s “Almafi” collection is a timely reminder that warmer times are only around the corner. Now, a trip to Albania, anyone?