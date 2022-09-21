Ease Yourself Into Fall With A Kind of Guise

They said all good things come in threes, so A Kind of Guise’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 installment should be its best yet, right?

I’m not entirely sure how this philosophy works to be honest, but what I do know is that chapter three of the German label’s season absolutely slaps – which is a good thing, by the way.

Easing you gently into fall, the German labels hones in on corduroy, statement shirts, trousers, and transitional outerwear for drop three and, as with previous collections, distinctive materials again take centre stage, with “Blazing Green Check” catching the eye in particular.

Wool-embroidered “Beige Diamond” and “Indigo Heron” adorn the popular Flores and Derbin shirts, while fall-ready corduroy arrives in dark and earthy colors across shirts, jackets, and leg wear.

An abundance of outerwear is also on offer, with the Deniro Coat and Mcnamara Mac appearing in dark blue wool, alongside the ever-present fuzzy Kura Cardigans, Pier Knit sweaters, and the new fluffy alpaca-wool blend Polar Knit cardigans.

This release is a continuation of A Kind of Guise's “Road to Nowhere” collection, an extensive offering inspired by the lonely highways of North America and journeying through some of its most picturesque locations.

Following the label's first release back in August, the Munich-based outfit followed things up with a second offering later that month, with the third (and, arguably, the most impressive) slated to land online on September 22, 8PM (CET).

It's no secret that A Kind of Guise is making waves across Europe when it comes to menswear, but thanks to its recent debut womenswear launch, it might be taking the entire industry by storm soon enough. Either way, we're here for the ride.