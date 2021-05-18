Where to Buy A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 3 in Europe This Week

Brand: A Ma Maniére x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 3

Release Date: April 28 (US), May 22 (Europe)

Price: $200 / £170 / €200

Buy: Nike SNKRS, and select retailers (see list below) END.

What We’re Saying: It’s seldom that a sneaker is officially announced before leaks and teasers have had a chance to populate our social media feeds. But that’s exactly what happened when James Whitner, co-founder of A Ma Maniére, shared his collaborative Nike Air Jordan 3 on Instagram several months ago.

Whitner, who was awarded Footwear News’ Retailer of the Year 2020 award, has worked on sneaker collaborations in the past — first with adidas on the Crazy BYW and then with Nike on a set of Air Force 1s. Both of those projects dropped in 2019.

This year’s Air Jordan 3 represents A Ma Maniére’s first collaboration with Jordan Brand. The A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Jordan 3 features a tumbled leather upper, elegant suede details, and a quilted interior collar and lining.

The sneaker, which also features co-branded detailing on the white leather tongues, is inspired by the role women play in all of our early lives. Whitner’s first Air Jordan was a 3, courtesy of his mother, so the sneaker features several details as an homage to her. Behind each heel tab, small pieces of wisdom from James' mother appear in her original handwriting, while the lace aglets combine to spell out one of Whitner’s mantras: "Work Harder.”

After dropping in the United States already, Europe and other parts of the world are set to receive a chance at the A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Jordan 3 on May 22.

Where to buy the A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 3 in Europe

Nike Oqium Sneakersnstuff Naked END. Launches

Buy the A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 3 early here

Nike Jordan 3 Retro A Ma Maniére $464 Buy at StockX

