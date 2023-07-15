ASICS' GT-2160 Gets the KITH VIP Treatment

ASICS' GT-2160 sneaker is off to a pretty solid start, with skate brand Dime and designer Cecilie Bahnsen collabs and a fire line-up of general releases already under its laces despite its relative newness. Then again, we expected nothing less than a strong introduction from yet another banger shoe from ASICS.

Now, the Japanese company's newest hit sneaker is up for a spin by the New York streetwear label KITH. Well, sort of.

See, the latest isn't a collaboration, per. Essentially, the ASICS GT-2160 are KITH-exclusive colorways — specifically, "Cream/Scarab" and "Cream/Solar Power" — which are currently being sold in KITH's US and Japan locations, per sources.

In early July, KITH's ASICS GT-2160 sneakers surfaced online, landing on resale platforms like Grailed. There's still some up for grabs as we speak.

At first glance, the yellow pairs look slightly similar to recent general releases. But this KITH-exclusive scheme ups its yellow game just a tad bit more than the actual release.

KITH's ASICS GT-2160 boasts the model's typical build, from the upper comprised of mesh and shiny synthetic materials to the segmented GEL midsole.

With the ASICS logo hitting the tongues, GT-2160 branding marks the spot on the shoes' heels. So, yeah, they're definitely GT-2160s.

Again, KITH's ASICS GT-2160 aren't a collab. So, you won't catch KITH branding on these pairs, much like the recent GEL-Kayano 14s and GEL-1130s.

Ronnie Fieg usually keeps his ASICS pretty calm, for the most part anways — even when it is joint effort. Take the GEL-LYTE V "Salmon Toe" and "Leatherback," for instance. Two pretty clean schemes with co-branding blending in on the tongue and concealed on the insole.

Collab or not, there's no denying the understated GT-12160 schemes are a result of the KITH VIP treatment.

While the newest ASICS T-2160s pairs linger about select KITH stores, there's no word on whether the shoes will eventually land on KITH's website. Still, I'd keep an eye out — KITH is full of surprises.

This article was published on July 11 and updated on July 15