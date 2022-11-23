Acne Studios' FW22 Face Collection Is Music to Our Ears (and Eyes)

Brand: Acne Studios

Season: FW22 Face collection

Editor's Notes: Acne Studios' "Face" sub-label, a diffusion line of everyday basics bearing the Swedish label's emoticon mascot, is back with another drop of sporty essentials.

Acne's deadpan little friend makes an appearance on beanies, socks, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants, elevated staples we've all come to know and love. He (she? they?) even appears on oversized rainbow patches applied to a selection of tops.

But the square face — representative of an ordinary Swedish citizen, according to Acne's creative director and co-founder Jonny Johannson — isn't the only figure FW22 pays homage to German composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach and Georg Friedrich Handel are unexpectedly referenced in both name and likeness.

Mozart, Bach, and Handel's names are emblazoned on crewneck pullovers, and illustrations of the two musicians adorn T-shirts and tote bags (there's even a Mozart headband thrown in).

It's an unexpected reference, mirrored by the collection's campaign that transports me right back to middle school band. Chic sportswear honoring classical music greats? Sounds — and looks — good to me.

