Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Acne Studios' FW22 Face Collection Is Music to Our Ears (and Eyes)

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Acne Studios
1 / 7

Brand: Acne Studios

Season: FW22 Face collection

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop and at Acne Studios' website

Editor's Notes: Acne Studios' "Face" sub-label, a diffusion line of everyday basics bearing the Swedish label's emoticon mascot, is back with another drop of sporty essentials.

Acne's deadpan little friend makes an appearance on beanies, socks, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants, elevated staples we've all come to know and love. He (she? they?) even appears on oversized rainbow patches applied to a selection of tops.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the square face — representative of an ordinary Swedish citizen, according to Acne's creative director and co-founder Jonny Johannson — isn't the only figure FW22 pays homage to German composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach and Georg Friedrich Handel are unexpectedly referenced in both name and likeness.

Mozart, Bach, and Handel's names are emblazoned on crewneck pullovers, and illustrations of the two musicians adorn T-shirts and tote bags (there's even a Mozart headband thrown in).

It's an unexpected reference, mirrored by the collection's campaign that transports me right back to middle school band. Chic sportswear honoring classical music greats? Sounds — and looks — good to me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shop Acne Studios Below

Sold Out
Acne StudiosJacquard Knit Beanie Black/Oatmeal Melange
$150.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Acne StudiosKnit Face Patch Beanie Coral Red/Green
$150.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosSmall Face Logo Beanie Black
$120.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosSmall Face Logo Beanie Grey Melange
$120.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosKnit Face Patch Beanie Pale Green
$130.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosKnit Face Patch Beanie Oatmeal Melange
$130.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosFuzzy Bucket Hat Yellow
$165.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Acne StudiosCheckerboard Socks Black/Oatmeal Beige
$45.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosKnit Gloves Black/Oatmeal Melange
$120.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosShoulder Tote Bag Black
$150.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosKnit Face Backpack Deep Red/Faded Pink/Melange
$250.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosMini Crossbody Face Bag Black
$240.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt Coffee Brown
$270.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Acne StudiosKnit Wool Cardigan Black/Oatmeal Melange
$390.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosQuilted Satin Jacket Black
$370.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosCotton Workwear Trousers Black
$295.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosFloral Short-Sleeve Button-Up Purple/Brown
$295.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Bomber Jacket Black
$555.00
Sold Out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kappa's Football Jerseys? Undefeated. Its Fashion Jerseys? Promising
  • These Jeans Are an Illusion. Their Ubiquity Is Not
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
  • Uncovering the Innovative Indie Brands of Berlin Fashion Week’s “INTERVENTION”
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now