Flop of the Week: Adam Levine's Sexting Skills

As we gear up for a restful and rejuvenating weekend, kindly note that the cut-off to post any and all Adam Levine-related memes is Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

12 years after the release of "Moves Like Jagger," The Maroon 5 frontman managed to finagle his way back into the spotlight by cheating on his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with multiple women.

The first was Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who detailed the alleged affair in a series of TikTok videos airing DMs that Levine sent her from his verified account (rookie mistake). Highlights include: "You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah," and "It is truly unreal how fucking hot you are. Like it blows my mind," messages that radiate the energy of Lin-Manuel Miranda biting his lip.

According to Stroh, the pair saw each other for a year. They eventually stopped talking and after a few months of silence, Levine slid back into Stroh's DMs with a bombshell of a message: "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w boy [sic] I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

After asking if that would be chill, Levine began pursuing another Instagram model named Maryka. He did not take the opportunity to up his flirting game, instead DM'ing her: "Holy fucking fuck. That body of yours is absurd" and "I may need to see the booty."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine said in a statement posted to Instagram Stories. "In certain instances it became inappropriate."

But the damage to his reputation was done. Since Stroh's initial video, posted on September 19, onlookers have inundated social media with a steady stream of memes riffing on Levine's sexts.

While the affair has elicited sympathy for his wife and children (as well as criticism of the vitriol aimed at Stroh), the musician's infidelity has done more to confirm our sneaking suspicion: Levine has zero game.

Now, please use this weekend to log off and touch grass.