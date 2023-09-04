Underwear As Outerwear: Who Needs Pants Anyway?

When Emma Corrin rolled into the Venice Film Festival wearing head-to-crotch Miu Miu on September 3, she simultaneously reinvented the term "smart casual."

Rocking black tights, a button-up cardigan and matching knickers, Corrin graced Miu Miu's short film event in the Italian city of love wearing her most unorthodox ensemble yet.

That being said: it worked. Taken from Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the Diana star rounded out the look with a pair of brown brogues from the label's recent Church's collaboration and some show-stopping eyewear.

Getty Images / Franco Origlia / Contributor

Now, if I were spotted meandering the streets wearing my discolored briefs, I’d either be escorted home and asked a series of important questions, or picked up by the police.

But then again, if you’re able to pull off the underwear-as-outerwear look as well as Corrin (I certainly can't), I suppose it’s just fair game, right?

Of course, wearing underwear as outerwear isn’t an entirely new phenomenon, although it's a fairly new concept when it comes to red carpet events.

That being said, the underwear trend has been on an upwards trajectory over the past 12 months or so.

Last year Bella Hadid was spotted wandering the streets of New York wearing a pair of tighty-whities and some platform UGG boots, while Kendall Jenner has made a habit of the just-knickers look.

In early 2023, Kylie Jenner graced LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris wearing a pair of undies from the Spanish house.

Hailey Bieber too. She decided to do things a little differently with a tights-only look: a different recipe? Sure. But the same premise nonetheless: if you don’t need ‘em, lose ‘em, right?!

Whether we like it or not, underwear as everyday clothing is a thing and more than just a passing fad. But when it comes to Corrin and her mossy green Miu Miu ensemble, it's safe to say that she's nailed the best underwear-as-outerwear look thus far. Period.