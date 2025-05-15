Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas' Bubble-Built Moon Sneaker Is Too Chunky for This Planet

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
adidas is taking it to the moon. The adidas Moonrubber sneaker is a mega-buoyant sneaker with a bubble-like base and a full mesh upper designed in collaboration with Italian fashion line AVAVAV.

And though its name makes it sound all-new, adidas’ Moonrubber shoe is actually an avant-garde take on adidas' retro-running Megaride sneaker. Talk about Moonwalking.

adidas' Moonrubber shoe borrows the Megaride's casual upper and plops it on top of a sculpted rubber base that looks like a cross between a Balenciaga Platform sneaker and the upturned heels worn by Minnie Mouse.

Not for nothing, between Jonathan Anderson and Marc Jacobs, Ms. Minnie has become quite the style beacon. Go figure.

AVAVAV has a real knack for turning traditional adidas silhouettes into ultra-modern pieces, like rakishly slashed dad caps, quad-strapped tank tops, and mega-stacked track pants.

The contrast between casual sportswear and artsy fashion is always a fun one, but there is an added layer of uncanniness when AVAVAV gets added into the equation.

Beyond the clothes, which are categorically fun, AVAVAV is best known for ambitious runway gimmicks. It’ll send trash down runways, make suits out of sticky notes and let gravity do its bidding by way of stumbling runway models.

So, if adidas' Moonrubber sneaker, available on the adidas website May 22, for $350, looks uncharacteristically sculptural, unorthodox, and fantastically odd, well, that's just the AVAVAV adidas way.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
