Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bad Bunny's Next Great Flat adidas Sneaker Is a Mercedes Race Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

A Puerto Rican mega star, a German sportswear giant, and a high-end car manufacturer. Sounds like an unlikely pairing, but that’s what you’re getting with the upcoming Bad Bunny x adidas x Mercedes AMG AdiRacer GT sneaker.

A three-part collaboration, this sneaker sees two regular adidas partners join forces to form one high-profile coalition. 

Shop adidas

The Mercedes AMG x adidas AdiRacer GT shoe is the base, a streamlined racing-inspired shoe with a paper-thin sole and aerodynamic panels flowing along the upper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And at the hands of Bad Bunny, that low-profile shoe design gets a pretty substantial overhaul.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Stripped of its leather overlays, the AdiRacer GT is reimagined with a knit base, overlaid by thin strips of suede, and all engulfed by a foam exoskeleton that emerges from beneath the sole. 

Typically a shoe with minimal logos, the AdiRacer now comes with Mercedes AMG branding on the toebox and Bad Bunny’s signature zigzag stitch motif on the tongue. 

The shoe was first revealed in August at a Bad Bunny x adidas event in Puerto Rico, with official close-up images only now beginning to circulate. It is releasing on October 15 via adidas' website for $160 alongside a wider Bad Bunny x adidas x Mercedes AMG collection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Everything from quilted puffer jackets to embroidered racing caps is expected to arrive as part of the F1-inspired collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After recently finding success in recreating another of adidas’ slim-shaped sports sneakers, its Taekwondo model, Bad Bunny is moving to adidas' stylish flat-soled race shoes

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ever-Soft Wales Bonner adidas Shoes Go Hard
  • Bad Bunny’s Twisted adidas Sneaker Never Looked Better
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • Only Pharrell Could Pull Off Louis Vuitton x adidas
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
What To Read Next
  • After Years of Elderly Excellence, WTAPS Revamps New Balance's Youngest Shoe
  • AP’s Most Radical Watch Hides in Plain Sight
  • The New Balance Dad Shoe so Slimy, It's Literally X-Rated
  • Nike's Classically Stylish Jordan Overdresses for Its 30th
  • Bad Bunny's Next Great Flat adidas Sneaker Is a Mercedes Race Shoe
  • When a Seasoned Skater Remakes a 30-Year-Old Nike Air Max In His Image
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now