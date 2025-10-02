Bad Bunny's Next Great Flat adidas Sneaker Is a Mercedes Race Shoe

A Puerto Rican mega star, a German sportswear giant, and a high-end car manufacturer. Sounds like an unlikely pairing, but that’s what you’re getting with the upcoming Bad Bunny x adidas x Mercedes AMG AdiRacer GT sneaker.

A three-part collaboration, this sneaker sees two regular adidas partners join forces to form one high-profile coalition.

The Mercedes AMG x adidas AdiRacer GT shoe is the base, a streamlined racing-inspired shoe with a paper-thin sole and aerodynamic panels flowing along the upper.

And at the hands of Bad Bunny, that low-profile shoe design gets a pretty substantial overhaul.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stripped of its leather overlays, the AdiRacer GT is reimagined with a knit base, overlaid by thin strips of suede, and all engulfed by a foam exoskeleton that emerges from beneath the sole.

adidas

Typically a shoe with minimal logos, the AdiRacer now comes with Mercedes AMG branding on the toebox and Bad Bunny’s signature zigzag stitch motif on the tongue.

The shoe was first revealed in August at a Bad Bunny x adidas event in Puerto Rico, with official close-up images only now beginning to circulate. It is releasing on October 15 via adidas' website for $160 alongside a wider Bad Bunny x adidas x Mercedes AMG collection.

Everything from quilted puffer jackets to embroidered racing caps is expected to arrive as part of the F1-inspired collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After recently finding success in recreating another of adidas’ slim-shaped sports sneakers, its Taekwondo model, Bad Bunny is moving to adidas' stylish flat-soled race shoes.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.