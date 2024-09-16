The Clog of the Future Is 3D Printed, According to adidas

The adidas Climamog, an entirely 3D-printed clog with a breathable lattice structure, takes adidas’ experiments with 3D printing to new extremes.

Through its Futurecraft line, the German sportswear giant has launched sneakers with 3D-printed midsoles for over half a decade. Now, the adidas Climamog takes things one step further by being created entirely from one piece of 3D-printed material.

The futuristic new clog has been mysteriously popping up in various places online, however, adidas is yet to officially comment on the cutting-edge slip-on it’s got in the pipeline.

First, the shoe landed in photographer Tyler Mansour’s hands, arriving in an unmarked box. Then, adidas’ Asian e-commerce sites in countries including Malaysia and Singapore suddenly had the shoe listed online, ending speculation on whether this is an official adidas’ product.

The shoe is reportedly part of adidas’ Climacool line which uses advanced ventilation technology for adidas’ most breathable running shoes. This makes sense: it doesn’t get much more breathable than these hole-filled sneakers.

While adidas has been a frontrunner in bringing 3D printing technology to the running shoe market, the land of 3D-printed clogs is undoubtedly ruled by Zellerfeld. The shoe printing company specializes in innovative clogs of a similar ilk to the adidas Climamog.

There’s no indication yet that this is a collaboration between adidas and Zellerfeld, however, with Zellerfeld having worked with other big-name brands (such as Moncler and Louis Vuitton) and adidas’ remaining silent about the sneaker, nothing is off the cards.

While fellow sportswear label On wants you to believe the future is in spray-on sneakers, adidas’ is doubling down on its bet on 3D printing technology.