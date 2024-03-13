adidas' Copa Mundial Just Got... Better!

adidas has released its new Copa Mundial Federations pack as it prepares for a big summer of football, one that includes EURO 2024 and Copa América no less.

The Copa Mundial is a bonafide icon in the world of football boots.

Since its inception back in 1979, it’s become one of the most famed on-pitch silhouettes to have come off of the adidas football conveyor belt, alongside the recently-revamped Predator.

Now, though, adidas has rejuvenated the traditionally black and white Copa Mundial boot in a myriad of sensational colorways inspired by a handful of major football federations including Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

Problem is, thanks to some seriously dodgy knees and a spine with the integrity of a cheese straw, playing football is a bit of a no go for me anymore. Which means I won’t be slipping into a pair of adidas’ new Copa pack anytime soon.

And, I know you didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway: it’s the Mexico pair for me.