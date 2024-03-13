Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas' Copa Mundial Just Got... Better!

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

adidas has released its new Copa Mundial Federations pack as it prepares for a big summer of football, one that includes EURO 2024 and Copa América no less.

The Copa Mundial is a bonafide icon in the world of football boots.

Since its inception back in 1979, it’s become one of the most famed on-pitch silhouettes to have come off of the adidas football conveyor belt, alongside the recently-revamped Predator.

Now, though, adidas has rejuvenated the traditionally black and white Copa Mundial boot in a myriad of sensational colorways inspired by a handful of major football federations including Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Problem is, thanks to some seriously dodgy knees and a spine with the integrity of a cheese straw, playing football is a bit of a no go for me anymore. Which means I won’t be slipping into a pair of adidas’ new Copa pack anytime soon.

And, I know you didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway: it’s the Mexico pair for me.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Samba OG
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Coach Shirt
Our Legacy
$375
Image on Highsnobiety
Doggy Style Keychain
Carne Bollente
$30
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • lionel messi adidas samba
    adidas' Samba Sneaker Just Got Messi
    • Sneakers
  • adidas track jacket
    adidas Has Got All Of Your Spring Staples Covered
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Arsenal's "No More Red" campaign returns for 2024.
    Arsenal's "No More Red" Campaign Is More Than Just Nice Kits
    • Culture
  • Mita teamed up with adidas for a collaborative take on the latter's Samba sneaker.
    New Year, Same adidas Samba (Only Better)
    • Sneakers
  • adidas superstar bubble shells
    The adidas Superstar Is Just Fine in Its Jelly Shell
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • skateboarders in new york wearing zoo york
    Don’t Call It A Comeback—Zoo York’s Roots Ground Its Future
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Umbro x Slam Jam
    Slam Jam Is Making Umbro Cool Again
    • Style
  • adidas-copa-mundial-federations-pack
    adidas' Copa Mundial Just Got... Better!
    • Sneakers
  • fashion
    How Boring Masculine Clothes Became the De Facto “Nonbinary Look”
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Why Does Chance the Rapper Always Wear That "3" Hat?
    • Culture
  • Snow Peak GORE-TEX SS24.
    Snow Peak's First (!!) GORE-TEX Capsule Is the Real Deal
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024