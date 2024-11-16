Messi's Secret Super Slim adidas Soccer Sneaker Is Ice Cold

What's cooler than being ice cold? adidas and Lionel Messi's icy F50 Messi Freestyle soccer sneaker, of course.

When the GOAT of soccer sneakers and the GOAT of soccer as a whole link up — greatness is expected.

And the underrated F50 Messi Freestyle sneaker certainly delivers.

This low-top sneaker, first released earlier this year, now wears a white upper layered with blue suede and a translucent rubber toe guard that gives the sneaker a frosted appearance.

Messi's name is also etched along the midsole and toe cap to offer some understated personalization — the perfect colorway to match with a Messi Argentina jersey.

Inter Miami fans need not fret, though. There is also a pink and silver colorway completed with black suede accents. Something for everyone!

Now, F50 shoe and Messi are quite the duo as is. The soccer star has several super-sick F50 cleats that are so saucy they deserve to be worn off the field.

Well, these F50 sneakers, available on the adidas website for $100, basically are just that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And what makes this sneaker so interesting is that it stands just a bit taller than the more well-known flat shoes on the market while still maintaining the low profile necessary to be a fashion flex, of sorts.

As many can attest, adidas' Samba shoes are currently the kings of the flat shoe jungle. Messi even has a few of his adidas Samba sneaker collabs, preceding a recent Gazelle team up with Bad Bunny.

But the F50 Messi Freestyle's silhouette has a staunchly more futuristic build compared to the curve-toed Samba.

So, for all intents and purposes, this sneaker falls under the slim sneaker umbrella, but it has an icy edge that's certainly pushing it forward.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Samba status loading?