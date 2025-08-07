Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Most Luxurious Leather Shoe Is Handmade In Germany

Written by Tayler Adigun
adidas
1 / 5

adidas doesn't play when it comes to a good Superstar sneaker.

After all, the Superstar sneaker was the first adidas silhouette to go "viral" before going viral was even a thing. No Instagram, just vibes and chunky shell toe sneakers. 

And now adidas is drawing upon the Superstar's established lore and nostalgia with a beautifully worn-in Made in Germany Superstar sneaker. 

Despite hailing from adidas' premium Made in Germany line, the sneaker's white upper and blue and red Three Stripes are very Americana.

The stark white leather upper pairs nicely with the vintage-style off-white rubber outsole and shell toe. 

Dropping on the adidas website August 13, for $250, the Made in Germany adidas Superstar is pretty pricy compared to its standard Superstar sistren, which cost $100. But adidas didn't just throw a price tag on the sneaker out of nowhere. adidas' Made in Germany sneakers are made with premium leather and often involve hand-finishing techniques like polishing and painting. 

This personal touch means so much more when you remember that the Three Stripes is a German brand through and through. So when you take one of adidas' most iconic sneakers and add in the brand's German heritage, you get a sneaker that perfectly embodies adidas' storied history. 

Naturally, this legacy comes with a weightier price tag, but you can't really put a price on heritage. But if you could, it would be a little under $300.

