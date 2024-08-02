Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Samba Effortlessly Transforms to a Skate Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Other than both being forms of exercise, there is, on the surface, little crossover between skateboarding and football. However, adidas has found some: taking old-school football boots and transforming them into skate shoes. 

The adidas x Puig Samba is a prime example of where a classic indoor football shoe can, with a few small adjustments, become a skate shoe ready to be shredded. 

The sneaker is a hybrid, blending Lucas Puig's adidas pro skating model with the classic slim shape, T-Toe overlay, and molded tongue of the Samba — a sneaker that’s been hard to escape over the past few years but is facing increased competition

The obvious upgrade provided by Puig is the sole unit of this new shoe, wavy shaped and extended onto the heel, but don’t be fooled, the skateable upgrades go beyond the sole. 

The Puig Samba also features a molded sockliner and cushioned EVA midsole, providing cupsole comfort and control alongside lacesaver technology for added durability, all necessary upgrades to make this shoe comfortable on the board.

You might recognize the adidas x Puig Samba from Palace’s collaborative version released last year, and now it’s back: having launched on August 1 through adidas’ website and select skate stores such as Route 1.

Puig joins fellow skaters Kader Sylla and Jason Dill, in releasing skate-able Sambas. As recent releases have taught us, every shoe can be turned into a skate shoe and that doesn't exclude old-school football shoes.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
