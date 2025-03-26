Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The story of the adidas Kantai Trail is a familiar one: a once-overlooked sneaker quietly makes a comeback when the timing (and styling) is just right. It’s a narrative played out endlessly in the nostalgia-thirsty sneaker business, yet it never really gets old. 

Shop adidas Kantai Trail

This time, the main character is the adidas Kantai Trail. It’s not the flashiest release from the Three Stripes nor the most hyped, nor even the most recent (adidas first dropped colorways Kantai Trail earlier this year).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the Kantai Trail still deserves love for packing all the right features to slide effortlessly into the ever-expanding roster of stylishly trail-ready sneakers.

Dressed in a mix of mauve, dusty pink, and deep charcoal, the reborn adidas Kantai Trail shoe delivers a colorway reminiscent of ‘90s windbreakers, which is appropriate as it borrows design cues from '00s sneakers.

adidas
1 / 5

The hints of sulfur yellow on the heel inject just enough contrast to break up the moody palette, creating subtle retro flavor while highlighting the shoe’s oh-so-modern build.

The Kantai Trail’s upper features a complex web of overlays and an exoskeleton cutout to reveal its breathable mesh inner layer. Meanwhile, a chunky, high-traction sole keeps things grounded (literally). 

With its blend of low-key appeal and trail-tested functionality, the adidas Kantai Trail is available right now on adidas' website for $120, just in time to prepare for the warmer days ahead. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At a time when outdoor-inspired sneakers were dominating the industry, I thought I was pretty well-versed in all the relevant GORE-TEX-equipped footwear and breathable trek kicks currently available from the biggest names in sportswear. And yet,  somehow, the Kantai Trail completely escaped me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not too surprising, though. Sometimes, the best gems fly under the radar until the right moment (and the right colorway) brings them to the forefront.

adidas

Rick OwensAthena Top
$270.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Rick OwensGeth Cutoffs Shorts
$1,545.00
Available in:
3031
Rick OwensShort Level T-Shirt
$260.00
Available in:
SLXL

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Minecraft's Samba-Coded adidas Shoe Goes Incredibly Hard (& Pixel)
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Waterproof Stan Smiths Might Be the Best Stan Smith
    • Sneakers
  • Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • The Simpsons' Beautiful, Beastly adidas Shoes Might've Won Spooky SZN
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Finest, Flattest Racing Shoe Speeds Back to Life
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • It’s a Cowboy Boot, It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker, It’s Classic Engineered Garments
    • Sneakers
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
    • Style
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
    • Sneakers
  • Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?
    • Watches
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
    • Sneakers
  • Our Legacy, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now