Ronaldinho’s Iconic Kangaroo Leather Tiempos Return as Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Plus Tiempo is a sneaker-fied homage to Nike’s legendary line of Tiempo football boots (or soccer cleats, to use the American lingo), created to celebrate the series’ 30th anniversary. And its latest release takes cues from the most iconic Tiempo of them all.

Ronaldinho’s white and gold Tiempo boots broke the internet in 2005. A video of the Brazilian superstar repeatedly volleying a football at a crossbar in the boots (which arrived to him through the way of a briefcase) became the first YouTube video to hit a million views.

Dressed in kangaroo leather (the material of choice for premium boots of the time), Ronaldinho’s Nike Tiempo Legend came in all white with gold detailing including his number 10 embroidered into the fold-over tongue.

At the time, these boots were a football fan’s grail. And they still are, fetching four-figure price tags on resale sites.

Since there’s no word on whether Nike will bring back the iconic boots for the Tiempo lines’ 30th anniversary, the American sportswear giant’s white and gold Air Max Plus Tiempo is the next best thing.

The sneakers, which combine the upper of a Tiempo with the sole of Nike’s Air Max Plus model, have arrived at select retailers for $183.

With football boots emerging as one of 2024s strangest fashion trends, Nike is pushing lifestyle sneakers inspired by its Tiempo line. Most recently, it also created a Tiempo x Nike Cortez hybrid.

However, we’re still waiting for the return of another football boot that Ronaldinho helped secure iconic status, the Nike Total 90. Nike has more football-inspired goodness up its sleeves.