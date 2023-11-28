adidas' OZTHEMIS Shoe Is So Insane, It Looks AI-Generated

The adidas OZTHEMIS 1.0 shoe has a pretty wacky name but it doesn't really need an introduction. One look at this utterly baffling sneaker's multilayered, semi-melting façade is all you need to know: adidas' OZTHEMIS is freaky in all the right ways.

Ostensibly part of adidas' Ozweego sneaker line — you know, the nutty dad shoe that Raf Simons turned into a cult object — the OZTHEMIS 1.0 is a real monster. It's so crazy that it looks like the kinda shoe that an AI image generator would spit out if you typed in "melted running shoe" except that the OZTHEMIS is real. Very real.

Its upper warps the original Ozweego runner's design into a barely-recognizable shape, looking like a candle left half-melted. Its chunky lace loops and high-vis colorblocking — actually quite similar to one of the classic Raf Simons Ozweego colorways — only add chaos to the already OTT proceedings.

But its the sole that transforms what could be an ordinarily odd sneaker into a true weirdo.

The OZTHEMIS' sole is a staggeringly strange mélange of colors, panels, and materials, blending all manner of clashing hues across the mushed-up heel. Oh, and the thing is utterly massive, as well, so these already off-kilter kicks are impossibly huge to boot.

It's very Margiela Fusion of adidas and I can't say that I don't appreciate the sheer oddity of the ensuing creation.

adidas' OZTHEMIS 1.0 doesn't have a release date but it does follow a series of relatively odd in-line shoes, like the bubble Superstar, triple-soled Gazelle Bold, and huge Y-3 Kyasu sneaker.

What's most terrifying, however, is that the OZTHEMIS 1.0's name signifies that there's somehow more of these bizarre sneakers in the tank. If this is what the 1.0 looks like, I shudder to think of what 2.0 brings (in a good way).