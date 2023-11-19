Sign up to never miss a drop
The adidas Superstar Is Just Fine in Its Jelly Shell

Words By Morgan Smith

Maybe being in your shell isn't such a bad thing after all...well, for the adidas Superstar, at least.

While aimlessly scrolling through Instagram's explore page of 'fit pics and Rihanna content (says a lot about what I engage in), I stumbled across what looked like...jelly-coated Superstars.

These slick-looking versions of adidas' sneakers were actually regular Superstars outfitted in colorful translucent coverings. They're called "Bubble shells," apparently.

The Bubble shells take on the adidas icon's shape, even boasting moldings of the traditional Three-Stripes and shell toe design. These details naturally align once you place your IRL Superstars inside the shell, giving the classic sneaker a new, sleek edge.

With these these first looks rolling in, there's been divisive reactions to the adidas Bubble shells: some aren't feeling them, and others are debating about copping Superstars just so that they can buy the covers. Me? I think they're kind of cool. It's like a brand-new jacket for the shoe.

According to rumors, the adidas Superstar Bubble shells are expected to drop before the year ends. Judging by the pics making rounds, the eye-catching coverings will come in several colorways, including mint green, orange, purple, black, gradient red/blue, and rust/black.

There have been other similar shroud concepts recently like Craig Green's Stan Smith "cast," CLOT's 3-in-1 Nike Cortez sneakers, and UGG's viral guards. Although intended for UGG boots, the hit UGG accessory eventually reached sneakerheads, becoming popular protectors for their precious kicks.

I have a feeling adidas Bubble shells will follow the same fate. The coats may be dedicated to Superstars (for now), but expect a few folks to attempt to squeeze their Sambas or other trendy adidas sneakers in the mold for the flex.

