adidas' Caramel-Coated a Skate Shoe Is a Literal Snack

adidas is in the business of shredding. Well-established as a style beacon for its football and running sneakers, adidas' skate offerings are just as dapper as its hallmark sports genres.

Case in point: the adidas Puig, a skate shoe that isn’t afraid to deviate from the norm when it comes to slimmed-down sneakers.

Of course, the Puig does share some visible design DNA with adidas classics like the Samba. Same Three Stripes at the midfoot and a contrasted heel tab, for instance. The Puig even wears a textured leather tongue seen on adidas classics like the Wales Bonner-ified Gazelle.

But when it comes to the actual construction of the sneaker, the Puig is just built different. Between the narrow upper and translucent gummy outsole, the Puig is quite slim within the context of the slim sneaker universe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But the unconventional look of this skate shoe makes sense within the context of its designer and namesake, Lucas Puig.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The French skateboarder's style falls more on the surfer side of things. Swim trunks and sweat shorts hate to see him coming.

With that, it makes sense that his Puig skate shoe isn't as chunky or bulbous as other skate sneakers like style phenoms Tyshawn Jones' Signature Pro sneaker or Felipe Gustavo's Superstar Adv X Arrow & Beast.

The Puig sneaker’s reduced, slim look matches its creator's laidback aura. And, best of all, it's available from adidas' site for only $100.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.