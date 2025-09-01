Wales Bonner adidas... Gazelle?

adidas just double-dipped its most basic sneaker in beautiful brown chocolate leather and finished it off with a Wales Bonner-tyle stitch.

The new adidas Gazelle in dark brown looks good enough to be on a pastry shelf, but the adidas storefront will do.

adidas' Gazelle sneaker is the Samba's slightly elevated sister. Both sneakers are seriously slim, but the Gazelle has always had an air of sophistication thanks to its leather uppers and slightly slimmer build. The double-fudge chocolate dunk Gazelle is no exception.

The decidedly decadent leather upper is draped with suede accents at the toe and eyelet. Some of this chocolate action is broken up through the sneaker's cream heel tab and matching Three Stripes. These cream accents bring in some subtle contrast to what is still a decidedly chocolate sneaker.

And then there are the obvious Wales Bonner touches.

Wales Bonner's adidas Samba, one of the most influential shoes in recent memory, transformed a humble classic with killer colorways and thick ankle stitching that lent a handmade feel to an all-purpose silhouette. This adidas Gazelle is not a Wales Bonner collab but its special stitching is a clear signifier of that collab's influence on mainline adidas (and it's not even the first of its kind).

Soon available on the adidas website for $120, this Gazelle also comes in cream and white colorways that are admittedly less rich but still very sweet.

This is not the first time adidas has taken a trip to the chocolate factory. Heck, it's not even the first time adidas has cheffed up the Gazelle Wonka's way. The Made In Italy Gazelle, in fact, is decidedly more chocolate thanks to its brown-on-brown upper and lace situation. adidas knows ball when it comes to brown sneakers.

