Napapijri's Freshman Anorak Gets Made Up in Cordura Ultralite

The next leg in the Napapijri Northfarer marathon is underway, seeing the rookie anorak strip off bold graphics in place of a premium fabrication makeover – say hello, to CORDURA Ultralite.

Napapijri's ultimate anorak experience, a multi-legged race with several pitstops, is reaching well beyond its first steps into, what was at first, the unknown to continue building a legacy for its newest icon.

Let's take a quick diversion back to square one – late last year, Napa decided its globally celebrated arsenal was worthy of something new, something fresh yet rooted in its DNA.

Naturally, this birthed an anorak, the outerwear silhouette that catapulted the brand into the global spotlight and has ensured it's remained there. Taking Mont Blanc of the Western European Alps as inspiration, the design team built the freshman piece from the ground up and welcomed it to the family with a five-month-long rollout.

The introductory drop included two colorways, "Black" and "Mont Blanc," while the second release – a collaboration with Fiorucci, tuned the flair up to 100, showcasing the jacket's versatility.

As we glide through the third month of the Northfarer's celebratory run, the jacket undergoes a fabrication upgrade, elevating it to premium status through the use of CORDURA Ultralite. The result is four new colorways – navy blue, olive green, sandy beige, and grey – to bulk up the armory,

Napapijri's CORDURA Ultralite Northfarers are available to shop online now.