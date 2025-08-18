The Same Stylish adidas Samba, But Different

You would think that after all this time, and after so many iterations of the shoe, we'd have grown tired of the Samba. But just when you think it's been enough, adidas comes around again, back with an updated style of the famed soccer sneaker that'd change our mind.

The Samba LT is an ‘80s-evoking design that leans more heavily on the football origins of the Samba, employing a cleat-like tongue for one, and omitting the characteristic T-shaped panels on the toe caps for another. Instead, arched stitching wraps around either side of the shoe’s toe.

Available in black or cream, these vintage-boots-looking kicks resemble even more closely the brand of pitch-ready footwear they were initially inspired by.

The Samba LT retains a slender figure, but still feels visually distinguished enough from its predecessors, making for a revamp that's both loyal to and distinct from its roots.

Available now from adidas' website for $120 a pair, these particular Samba LTs come at a slightly increased price compared to the standard Samba shoe.

But it's one worth paying for what is, compared to the BAPE version, the velcro Mary Jane, or the leopard fuzz ones, the most elegant Samba offshoot of late.

