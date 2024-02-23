Sign up to never miss a drop
This $300 Samba Says "Ciao"

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It seems like everyday, adidas dishes out a new Samba-like shoe. At the same time, the label isn't slowing efforts with the original sneaker occupying the streets and TikTok.

After delivering the Samba in XLG proportions plus a few collabs, adidas takes its slim shoe on a trip to Italy for a luxurious makeover. In turn, the European country gave birth to the new Samba OG Made in Italy sneaker.

The adidas Samba OG arrives as a "premium and refined" approach to the popular adidas shoe, according to the END., who is currently offering up the newest Samba model via raffle.

The most interesting feature about the Italian Samba is its new upper, taken over with crisp black leather. Even adidas' famous Three Stripes receives the Italian leather treatment.

The adidas Samba Made in Italy also boasts a smooth black suede toe, which joins the black leather for a nice tonal moment on the upper.

Elsewhere on the new Samba, brown hints supply some luxe-level contrast and comfort. There's a slightly padded tan leather lining for the shoe's inside, while a gum rubber outsole comprises the base.

For the finale, adidas' Trefoil logo marks its spots on the tongue and insoles, while a gilded "Samba" strikes the upper, again just a little razzle-dazzle to contribute the premium vibes.

Of course, the Samba's new Italian look doesn't come cheap. The Italian leather pairs will retail for $329 when they launch on February 29 on END.'s website. That's the cost of premium craftsmanship.

The Made in Italy Samba joins a string of other luxurious Sambas recently, alongside Wales Bonner's snakeskin pairs and studded leather iterations.

adidas also a Made in Germany Samba in 2017, years before the model's explosive popularity. Now, the brand is dishing out Sambas crafted in Italy. With the Samba seemingly on a European tour, I wonder if a Made in U.K. version is in the works. Hmm.

Right now, the adidas Samba is saying "ciao!"

