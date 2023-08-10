adidas' Samba XLG Platform Sneakers Have KITH Vibes

The adidas Samba needs no introduction, so one will not be provided. All that needs to be said is that the Samba is currently one of the world's hottest sneakers and it's not surprising that adidas is currently churning out a bevy of colorways, collaborations, and Samba refinements.

adidas' latest updated Samba sneaker is the adidas Samba XLG, a platform shoe that takes the classic football trainer to never-before-seen heights.

Well, kinda. Platform Samba sneakers aren't an entirely new phenomenon, you see, as we can thank KITH's ingenious adidas Samba threeway for introducing us to the concept.

KITH's Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clarks Originals three-way collaboration introduced the world to platform-soled Sambas, except those tasty numbers wore suede uppers and textural crepe rubber bottoms.

The adidas Samba XLG, meanwhile, is less premium by comparison, but it should also be far more available.

Offered in the “White/Black/Gum” colorway typical of the Samba, the adidas Samba XLG has thus far only been revealed by leakers, who've teased sample shoes on Instagram.

However, the arrival of official-looking imagery suggests that adidas will be releasing the Samba XLG in due time, perhaps by the end of the year.

It's not like there's a dearth of Sambas on the market now, anyways: Pharrell just dished some tonal colorways, Wales Bonner keeps killing the game, and KITH even got back in on the Samba action with golf shoes.

Samba lovers are even so hungry for special Sambas that they've begun customizing their own pairs. Perhaps the Samba XLG, whenever it releases, will scratch that itch, or even inspire further customization.

