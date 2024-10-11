adidas' Lace Sambas Are Too Delicate for the Streets

Sorry to those over the Samba wave, but adidas is keeping its beloved model stocked and, quite frankly, stylish.

adidas Samba can do no wrong in my eyes, not as a classic soccer shoe, skate sneaker, or even a super girly stepper.

Like many sneakers on the market, the adidas Samba continues to get wrapped up in the girlcore spell, resulting in pairs with ribbons for shoelaces and, well, lace for constructions. adidas' latest Samba falls under the latter category, embracing another delicately lacy upper that might be too good to wear in the streets.

adidas' newest Samba sneaker sees textured lace inform the base layers while beige brown leather and creamy suede top the dainty foundation.

It's a similar setup to the "Lace Flower" Sambas which hit social media around late August, taking the classic flat-soled adidas shoe from soccer icon to plié-ready.

adidas' lace Samba is complete with subtle cream white, silver, and beige brown shades, followed by a greyed-out gum sole. adidas also offers this particular lace-constructed Samba in another flavor, olive green, for the more earthy girlies (it's me; I'm the earthy girly).

Right now, the lace-covered adidas Samba sneakers seem to be only available in the Asian market (plus Farfetch). But maybe if we close our eyes and click our adidas heels together, the new adidas Sambas will magically appear for us stateside folk.

It's worth a shot.