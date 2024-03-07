Sign up to never miss a drop
Adidas's Latest Soccer Roundup Proves "Blokecore' is Alive And Well

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.Sponsored Story in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

We're riding the wave of peak athleisure, and at the heart of this stylish storm is football—a perennial favorite that's seamlessly blended into the athleisure-infused streetwear scene. It's not just about the game anymore; it's about a fashion movement that's as thrilling as a last-minute goal.

The scene is buzzing with trends like bloke-core, and designers such as Wales Bonner are diving into the vast soccer universe to craft some of the most sought-after pieces for any wardrobe.

Enter adidas, a trailblazer in merging the worlds of football performance and streetwear swagger. Each season, they continue to dazzle us with their knack for balancing cutting-edge performance tech with those must-have streetwear treasures inspired by soccer. It's a blend that captures the spirit of the game and the essence of street style, making their pieces hard to resist.

Today we are going to explore some of our favorite adidas soccer gear for both players, enthusiasts, and everyone in between.

Shop our adidas soccer curation below.

Inter Miami CF 24/25 Messi Home Authentic Jersey

Image on Highsnobiety

Inter Miami CF 24/25 Messi Home Authentic Jersey

$180

adidas

Buy at adidas US

This is what I call a statement jersey. Not only does it come in a Spring-friendly pink, but it also has the G.O.A.T.'s name for all to see at your next Inter Miami CF game. A bold step out of the club's usual colorway, this jersey will look fly on and off the field.

Copa Pure II Elite Firm Ground Cleats

Image on Highsnobiety

Copa Pure II Elite Firm Ground Cleats

$230

adidas

Buy at adidas US

Tech, freedom, and comfort are my top priorities when hunting for a pair of cleats. Adidas has crafted a sneaker that embodies the peak of this trifecta with just the right amount of flare for your next kick-off. These are leather boots made from quilted Fusionskin leather, perfect to the touch. Meanwhile, the specialist outsole will keep you grounded amid even the fastest of breakaways.

Real Madrid Anthem Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Real Madrid Anthem Jacket

$110

adidas

Buy at adidas US

If you are a real Real Madrid fan, this is basically essential this season. The Anthem Jacket is pre-game-ready for the next time you want to suit up. It comes in a sleek overall form factor, equipped with a one zip pocket and one slip-in pocket for your gear — and of course, let's not forget about that beloved Real Madrid logo on the chest. 

Messi Samba Shoes

Image on Highsnobiety

Messi Samba Shoes

$100

adidas

Buy at adidas US

So, it is obligatory to wear these with the Messi jersey above, right? Coming in an Argentinian white and blue upper, the limited edition Samba is highly collectible. The Samba uses gold details on its upper to pay homage to that memorable win in Qatar. All of this sits on an icy white sole that contrasts beautifully with the shoe. These are for when you want to channel the full spirit of Messi.

Jamaica Trefoil Jersey

Image on Highsnobiety

Jamaica Trefoil Jersey

$110

adidas

Buy at adidas US

As a fellow Jamaican, I love seeing these jerseys transcend the realms of soccer and make their way into streetwear. The vibrant Jamaican colors and luxuriously light and comfortable material of Jersey make this a top pick as a daily driver during the warmer months.

UCL Competition 23/24 Knockout Ball

Image on Highsnobiety

UCL Competition 23/24 Knockout Ball

$60

adidas

Buy at adidas US

I am conflicted. I'd love to bring this out on the field and show off this Knockout Ball next time I am out playing with friends. Equally, I feel this would look stunning displayed on one of my apartment mantels. Regardless, this is one of the best UCL soccer balls you can get your hands on.

Manchester United 23/24 Long Sleeve Home Jersey

Image on Highsnobiety

Manchester United 23/24 Long Sleeve Home Jersey

$110

adidas

Buy at adidas US

That Manchester United red looks good on everything, but most importantly, it always shines in its jersey form. Whether you are a fan or are trying to channel your inner blokecore, this is a jersey that will be turning heads, easily integrated into any rotation.

Arsenal FC 23/24 LFSTLR Jersey

Image on Highsnobiety

Arsenal FC 23/24 LFSTLR Jersey

$110

adidas

Buy at adidas US

Arsenal's beloved third kit comes through in the design of this jersey, and we are here for it. Another jersey that balances field performance with daily wearability, the jersey comes complete with luxe detailing and polyester double-knit for maximum comfort. Basically, the jersey is good enough to wear out on a date.

Tiro League Shin Guards

Image on Highsnobiety

Tiro League Shin Guards

$25

adidas

Buy at adidas US

You ever get kicked in the shins? Exactly. Don't be that person. Invest in quality shin guards, and Tiro League's iteration of the protective gear is an excellent choice.

Team Speed 4 Soccer Over The Calf Socks

Image on Highsnobiety

Team Speed 4 Soccer Socks

$18

adidas

Buy at adidas US

These work well as a high-calf performance sock, especially if you need something for your shin guards above. Nonetheless, whether you are pulling off a hat trick or simply strolling to the park for the day, having some quality socks on hand can be life-changing.

